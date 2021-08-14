Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 271.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOPMF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

