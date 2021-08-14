Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41. Neon Bloom has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Get Neon Bloom alerts:

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.