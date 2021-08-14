Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NBCO remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41. Neon Bloom has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
About Neon Bloom
