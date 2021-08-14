Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $405.69 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $405.69 million and $31.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.34 or 0.06956529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.20 or 0.01397160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00386088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.46 or 0.00577252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00347061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00300928 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,266,966,096 coins and its circulating supply is 27,438,528,188 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

