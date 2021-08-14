NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $224,517.35 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00022086 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001387 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

