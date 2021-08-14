Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $1.53 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.86 or 0.99852990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

