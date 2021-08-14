Netbox Coin (NBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338,392.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $338,392.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00107414 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,576,828 coins and its circulating supply is 78,002,544 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.