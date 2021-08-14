Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

