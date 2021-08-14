Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

