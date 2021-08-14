Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.