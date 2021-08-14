Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 70.9% in July

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $5.09 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

