Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $723,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 117.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

