Neutrino Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00107217 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

