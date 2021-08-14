Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.31 Million

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $91.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.70 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $398.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $12,418,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

