New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $4.18 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,976.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 179,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in New Concept Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

