New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,832 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 2.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 34,934,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,619,328. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.