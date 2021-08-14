New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,533,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149,244 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 4.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.96% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $135,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,934,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,619,328. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

