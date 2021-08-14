Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,501.61

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 83.7% lower against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $7,501.61 and $14.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

