Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0006

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $2.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00136778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00155465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.86 or 1.00086973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00875337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

