Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46. Nexans has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

