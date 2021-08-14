Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46. Nexans has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.