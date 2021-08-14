NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $214,460 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,246. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.