NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,575.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.24 or 0.01424029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00348479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

