NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$55.30 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.43. NEXT has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

