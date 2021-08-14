NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $819,617.51 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $819,617.51 and approximately $55,769.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00385629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

