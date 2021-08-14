NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $436,235.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,097,205,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,056,973,503 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

