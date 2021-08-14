NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

