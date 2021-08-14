NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

