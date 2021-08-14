NFT Alley (ALLEY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,118.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $497,736.26 and $35,118.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.55 or 0.99931830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

