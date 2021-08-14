NFT (NFT) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $110,254.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.