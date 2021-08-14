NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 10.8% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $886,647.66 and $401,884.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $39.23 or 0.00083127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00138381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00155196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,855.83 or 0.99276367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.01 or 0.00860236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

