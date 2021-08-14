NFTX Hashmasks Index Achieves Market Cap of $769,847.84 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $769,847.84 and approximately $291.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $2,300.13 or 0.04874088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 335 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.