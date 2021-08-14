NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits Market Capitalization of $758,397.92 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $758,397.92 and $287.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,265.92 or 0.04896495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 335 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.