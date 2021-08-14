Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.36), with a volume of 14,040 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.78 million and a PE ratio of 51.09.

Get Nichols alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.