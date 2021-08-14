Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nickel 28 Capital stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

