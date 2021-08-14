Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 224.4% in July

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,958. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

