Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 224.4% in July

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,958. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.