NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of NIKE worth $1,169,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

