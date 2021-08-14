NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

