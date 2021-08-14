NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

