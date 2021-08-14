NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

