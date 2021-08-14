NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

