NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $222,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 995.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 349,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 29,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 148.7% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 274,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,427,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.