NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO opened at $41.03 on Friday. NIO has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

