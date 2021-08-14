Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCCMF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Nippon Dragon Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

