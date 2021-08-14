NIX 1-Day Volume Reaches $77,653.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $77,653.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,299.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.44 or 0.06957852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $646.65 or 0.01396677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00381783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00135936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.00574747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00346743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00300699 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

