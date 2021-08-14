NIX (NIX) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $89,908.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

