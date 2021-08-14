NKN Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $288.17 million and $22.39 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

