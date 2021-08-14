Node Runners (NDR) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $6,495.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.23 or 0.00157424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

