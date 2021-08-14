Noir (NOR) Hits Market Cap of $228,555.10

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Noir has a market cap of $228,555.10 and $386.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00298096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00035376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,563,649 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.