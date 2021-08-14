Noir (NOR) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $221,464.01 and approximately $414.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,564,342 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

