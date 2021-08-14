Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 453.0 days.

NKRKF stock remained flat at $$40.35 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

