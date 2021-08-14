Noku Price Up 8.7% This Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Noku has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $12,605.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars.

